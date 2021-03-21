Details emerge of shocking Pioneer Valley fatal crash

Police are investigating a horrific crash in the Pioneer Valley in which a Mirani man died at the scene. Photo: Zizi Averill

UPDATE SUNDAY, 7.30AM: Police have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Pioneer Valley as a Mirani man.

Police said the man, 35, was in a 4WD on a driveway to a property off Mackay Eungella Rd when a car slammed into his vehicle.

Investigations indicated that vehicle had been heading west and left the roadway, hitting the 4WD.

The Mirani man was the sole occupant of the 4WD. He died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 33-year-old East Mackay man, was transported to the Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Mackay Eungella Rd was closed for several hours before the Department of Transport and Main Roads reported it had opened again just before 3am.

UPDATE, 10PM: One person has died in a horrific two-vehicle collision in the Pioneer Valley this evening.

Two cars collided on Mackay Eungella Rd shortly before 8pm, with the impact of the vehicles leaving them off the roadway.

One of the drivers died at the scene.

A second driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Both were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene and investigations are continuing.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

INITIAL, 8.45PM: Fears are held for the driver of a car involved in a two-vehicle crash at Mirani.

Police and emergency services are on scene of a serious crash on Mackay-Eungella Road about 8pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to get access to a driver of one of the cars.

The driver of the second vehicle was reported to be conscious and breathing, with Queensland Ambulance paramedics on scene.

Initial investigations indicate the cars collided shortly before 8pm, with the vehicles blocking a cane train line.

It is understood one person was in each of the vehicles.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised Mackay Eungella Rd was closed to all traffic, with motorists urged to find alternate routes.

Police are on scene directing traffic, and were working with Mackay Sugar to delay cane trains as the rail line was expected to be closed until tomorrow.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.