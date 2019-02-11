Menu
The man died at the popular Maidenwell rockpool on Sunday afternoon. Denise Keelan
Details emerge about Coomba Falls tragedy

Matt Collins
Anton Rose
by and
11th Feb 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man from Benarkin North died at Coomba Falls yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday Feburary 10.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the man had sustained critical injuries after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man attempted to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin has been advised.

Queensland Police advised they will prepare a report for the coroner.

