Despite snakes and spiders, this family loves life in Casino

NEW AUSTRALIANS: The De Luzuriaga family from the Philippines will become Australian citizens on Australia Day at Broadwater. Pictured, from left, is Luke, Alan, Noah and Sylvia De Luzuriaga in Casino. Susanna Freymark

IT IS something important to be part of this country, Alan De Luzuriaga said.

The four members of the De Luzuriaga family will become Australians on Friday at the Richmond Valley citizenship ceremony at Broadwater.

"A lot of people think they know what it is like to be an immigrant,” Alan said.

"Only when you do it, do you know what it's like.”

The De Luzuriagas came to Casino almost three years ago and love living in the country after growing up in the "concrete jungle” of Manila in the Philippines.

Before Casino, they lived in Lismore and Caniaba for five years.

They lived a comfortable, middle-class life in Manila but were spurred to come to Australia because Alan had siblings here and they were impressed by Australian schools.

Sylvia De Luzuriaga works at the Baptist Preschool in Casino and said it was exciting to move to a different country.

"It has been a dream of mine to explore the world,” she said.

For 14-year-old Trinity student Luke De Luzuriaga, it took a while to adjust to a new country.

"Entering a school and being a foreigner was weird at first,” Luke said. "I've got used to it.”

One thing that took a long time for the entire family to get used to was the wildlife.

"We weren't used to snakes and spiders,” Sylvia said.

Twenty-year-old Noah De Luzuriaga saw becoming an Australian citizen as adding to his identity.

"I've never tied myself to belonging to one country or another,” Noah said. "It doesn't feel like I'm leaving my Filipino lineage, I'm adding to my life by becoming an Australian citizen.”