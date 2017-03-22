29°
QLD is getting 161 new gas wells, they think we should too

Hamish Broome
| 22nd Mar 2017 1:29 PM
A shale gasfield in Green River Basin, Wyoming in the United States.
A shale gasfield in Green River Basin, Wyoming in the United States. Contributed

THE GAS industry has patted Queensland on the back for "doing its part" to alleviate the impending gas supply 'crisis' while accusing its southern neighbours of "dragging the chain".

The comments follow the announcement of an additional 161 wells in the sunshine state by CSG consortium Queensland Gas Company, a Shell Australia joint venture.

Queensland director of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association, Rhys Turner, hailed the start of Project Ruby as an "important milestone" for the industry.

"However, the sad reality is that while Queensland is playing its part in solving the supply problem, other states are still dragging the chain," Mr Turner said.

"We have the absurd situation where the Victorian Government, supported by the Victorian Opposition, has effectively banned all forms of gas extraction in their own state."

But seasoned Northern Rivers gasfield free campaigner Ian Gaillard said NSW was "way ahead" of Queensland.

"The example that APPEA is holding up in Queensland is not taking into account the huge swathes of land that have since become uninhabitable (since the industry started there)," Mr Gaillard said.

Mr Gaillard accused APPEA of a "scare campaign" over gas supply because the industry feared being unable to meet pre-negotiated export quotas, and labelled the Gladstone a gas "vacuum cleaner".

"APPEA is orchestrating and colluding with those forces in the federal government who want to see more areas of NSW opened to gas mining," he said.

"(But) onshore gas (mining) is the most expensive way of getting gas, and BHP has already said there is enough gas in the Bass Strait to supply the east coast indefinitely."

Prices for gas have doubled since the domestic market was linked to the international market via three massive liquified natural gas plants in Gladstone, and are predicted to triple in coming years.

Even some of the abundant Bass Strait gas once used exclusively by Australian consumers at a cheap price is being piped to Gladstone.

Last week Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce called for the lifting of coal seam gas moratoriums in some areas, so long as prime agricultural land and aquifers were off limits and farmers received more royalties.

However, that policy would unequivocally rule out the Northern Rivers. And a Nationals source said there was "no way" the industry was coming back here.

According to the just released North Coast Regional Plan, the NSW Government officially has "no intention" to revive the industry in the region.

"More than $27 million has been spent to buy back the exploration licences to ensure that coal seam gas resources on the North Coast will remain in the ground," the report said.

Topics:  csg csg free northern rivers northern rivers gasfield free

