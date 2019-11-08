Despite depression, anxiety and PTSD, Tim is still golden

Local writer Tim Winton-Brown, who has been living with a disability for over 20 years after breaking his neck at 18, has self-published a memoir.

TIM Winton-Brown was a golden boy, and by all accounts, despite a devastating accident, he sill is golden.

he was Vice-captain of Trinity Catholic College Lismore, graduating in 1997 with a TER of 98.5 and topping the year in drama.

Then on a Rotary Student Exchange Program to Semarang, Indonesia, he was involved in an accident, broke his neck and damaged his spinal cord in several places, leaving him with incomplete quadriplegia.

After seven years, Winton- Brown has completed his memoir, Incomplete: my story of spinal cord injury, which will be launched later this month at the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby.

In the 20 years since his accident, Tim admits he has experienced episodes of depression, anxiety, and PTSD as he struggles with the long-term physical and psychological implications of living with a quadriplegic injury.

"Growing up here I was always encouraged as a child, and as a teenager, to express my feelings," he said.

"But writinbg this has been more challenging than I really could've imagined. It can be really hard work, and a bit weird."

In a film he made in 2018 about local wheelchair bound dancer Mick Parr for the ABC televisions series Createability, Winton Brown revealed his accident was "really horrible."

"I spent most of 1998 in hospital recovering."

"Over the years I have learned to let disability be a part of my life, don't run from it, but I also don't indulge in it."

He is now walks with the aid of a crutch and can drive with his left foot.

His film Meeting Mick won the 2018 Byron All Shorts award, an audience award at a disability film festival in Texas, USA, and was an official selection for the Byron Bay International Film Festival, the St Kilda Short Film Festival, the Cinefest OZ Film Festival in WA, and was a finalist in the Focus On Ability Film Festival.

In the years after his accident Winton-Brown attained a degree in Journalism and a Graduate Diploma of Law working as a arts journalist for several years before attempting full-time work in advertising.

In 2004 he was a federal political candidate when the Richmond electorate switched from the National Party to Labor and he is currently on the board of The Drill Hall Theatre Company and specialist disability consultant for the Board of Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre Company.

Winton-Brown also lectures medical students four times a year on living with a chronic health condition through the University Centre of Rural Health at Lismore and he is writing script about three guys with quadriplegia who try to rob a bank.

Winton-Brown's book is being launched from 6pm on November 23 at the Drill Hall, Mullumbimby.