Despite $6 million deficit, Lismore will be a 'smart city'

SUPPORTING Lismore's CBD while juggling a $6 million deficit is a complicated job, but one the council is determined to take on.

The council's economic development manager, Tina Irish, said the current budget deficit had not affected activities being undertaken to support businesses and encourage new CBD growth.

"Council has initiated work on reviewing our long lerm financial plan and rating structure that will support economic development activities and opportunities to relieve the rate burden for businesses in the inner CBD in the long term,” she said.

"This is an issue council has grappled with for many years and although it requires considerable resources, we hope to have a solution that will provides meaningful assistance to local businesses that we can take to the community before the end of the year.”

Ms Irish said part of the process involved a new economic development strategy that will include an action plan to pursue business development and growth in Lismore.

"It will outline strategies to grow business locally, including initiatives to make Lismore a 'smart city' with leading digital connectivity, increasing tourism, improving our services and infrastructure as a regional city to drive the Northern Rivers economy, and creating regional service hubs for industry,” she said.

"By becoming a hub for specific industries - such as a hospital precinct for example - we see increased investment and new businesses coming to the city.”

Ms Irish said she was always available to talk with new and existing business owners about how to establish, move, expand or revitalise a business in Lismore's CBD.

"I am here to help and support people to make their business ideas a reality,” Ms Irish said.

"I'm here to help make that process easier and encourage new businesses to open their doors in our CBD.”