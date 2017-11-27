Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Desperately needed' after hours doctor closes down

The Doctor on Duty service for the Northern Rivers has closed.
The Doctor on Duty service for the Northern Rivers has closed. Contributed
JASMINE BURKE
by

A VITAL after hours GP service operating in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay has closed down.

The service, Doctor on Duty, posted the news on its Facebook page this morning.

They wrote: " We have been proud to provide desperately needed after hours medical care to the residents of Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore over the last two years.

"But after a lengthy review we regret to advise that our doctors will no longer be seeing patients in the Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore areas.

"Our service in all other regional NSW areas are unaffected."

The Doctor on Duty service will stop operating from today, citing "forthcoming Medicare changes" as its reason.

"We wish to thank the Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore communities for their support," they wrote on Facebook.

"We will be happy to engage with any local practice that wish to look at a sustainable option for after hours care in that region that will help keep patients out of hospital as well as deliver the right care at the right time and place."

Topics:  doctor gp health lismore base hospital

Lismore Northern Star
Chickens still trapped in crates, but hwy could reopen soon

Chickens still trapped in crates, but hwy could reopen soon

SOME of the healthy chickens have already been sent on to an abattoir in Brisbane, where they were originally headed before the truck crash.

VIDEO: 'All of these chickens are going to die'

An animal rights activist tries to rescue a chicken after a truck rollover at Goonellabah.

VIDEO: Animal rescue group tries to save a chicken after truck crash

What hidden aviation treasures do you have?

The Everett family with Evans Head Aviation Museum VP John Gosper (centre) and the Mosquito Bomber canopy that had been stored away for many years.

Museum calls out for hidden items

'Angel' rescues mum from supermarket nightmare: LETTER

One mum got help just when her arms couldn't get more full.

How often as a mum of young children have you been here?

Local Partners