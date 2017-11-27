'Desperately needed' after hours doctor closes down

The Doctor on Duty service for the Northern Rivers has closed.

A VITAL after hours GP service operating in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay has closed down.

The service, Doctor on Duty, posted the news on its Facebook page this morning.

They wrote: " We have been proud to provide desperately needed after hours medical care to the residents of Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore over the last two years.

"But after a lengthy review we regret to advise that our doctors will no longer be seeing patients in the Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore areas.

"Our service in all other regional NSW areas are unaffected."

The Doctor on Duty service will stop operating from today, citing "forthcoming Medicare changes" as its reason.

"We wish to thank the Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore communities for their support," they wrote on Facebook.

"We will be happy to engage with any local practice that wish to look at a sustainable option for after hours care in that region that will help keep patients out of hospital as well as deliver the right care at the right time and place."