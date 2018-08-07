Desperate search for man trapped by bushfire

A man is missing on the escarpment at Blue Knob near Nimbin.

A DESPERATE search is under way at Blue Knob for a man who is believed to have been trapped on an escarpment after his camp fire got out of control.

Kim Roadley said his brother Damien, 38, climbed the escarpment at the back of the Blue Springs community to camp out.

He said Damien contacted family when his camp fire got out of control and said there was a lot of smoke.

Kim said it appeared his brother was trying to get away from the fire and smoke, but didn't have a torch, because it was found with his belongings at the campsite.

"The terrain is really rugged," Kim said.

"It is an escarpment with lots of cliffs and ledges.

"There's no real path out ... the path he came up was covered with fire."

The last call Damien made was about 7pm last Wednesday and he has not been seen nor heard from since.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said a search for the man was conducted over several days, involving the SES and police rescue.

The search was conducted on foot, via drones, helicopters and abseiling.

Insp Bruce said the Richmond Police District had no further resources to continue the search, and would be relying on outside resources to continue.

Those resources unfortunately include bringing in a cadaver dog to search for his body.

Kim Roadley said he understood authorities did not usually hold out hope after a person was missing more than 72 hours in similar conditions, but was still hopeful they would find his brother.

"A specialist search and rescue guy is coming up from the Blue Mountains to help with the search," he said.

"I'm holding out hope that he is injured somewhere. Time is of the essence."

He said community members and family had rallied to help look for Damien, but he hoped the specialist could help co-ordinate the search to ensure they weren't going over the same ground.

He welcomed help from the community to search for Damien, but urged people to do so in a safe manner as the terrain was very dangerous.