'Everyone is worried': Search continues for missing teen

UPDATE, 9.30am: AS THE search continues for missing 18-year-old Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, the community is rallying on social media behind the teen's family and friends.

While there's been no official call for the public to assist in the search, Bryon Bay youth worker Nicqui Yazdi, who also manages several social media pages, said it's important people who do decide to help with the search remain safe throughout the process.

A search is under way in Byron Bay for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapleberg

"Do it in a group and not in your own," Ms Yazdi said, who helped with a public search a few years ago for a missing person.

"When you're searching bushland and creeks, one little mistake and you could be someone they end up having to search for.

"I know there are dangers with people just going out there by themselves. The SES give you techniques to use.

"When you're searching with the SES, one of the techniques they teach is you is that you're not just looking at the ground level, you're looking up as well (in trees)."

Ms Yazdi said the Byron community had been very supportive of the missing teen and his family during this time, taking to social media to send their best wishes for the search.

"For an 18-year-old to go missing in Byron for over a week, everyone has to be a little concerned," she said.

"Under those circumstances, I can see why everyone is worried."

The official police-led search is continuing this morning.

Original story: CONCERNED residents, friends and emergency service workers will today continue the search for a missing Belgian backpacker.

Theo Hayez, 18, was reported missing on Thursday.

He was last seen leaving Byron Bay's Cheeky Monkey's bar alone on May 31 about 11pm, wearing a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.

Much of the community-based search effort is being organised through the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page, with people posting calls for volunteers to come and help.

Concerns for Theo's welfare are growing, with one local writing that it had been 'far too long' since he went missing.

A large-scale search was conducted over the weekend.

It was reported that an SES worker found a jacket similar to one Theo was wearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.