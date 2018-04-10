Desperate plea: 'We don't want the Telstra tower'

View from the intersection of Williams Rd and Kyogle Rd.

View from the intersection of Williams Rd and Kyogle Rd. Mark Hill

KYOGLE residents say they still feel like their concerns are not being heard over Telstra's proposal for a 50m mobile station.

At last night's council meeting, Helen and Mark Hill again pleaded for more support, after their own efforts to talk to a consent authority went dark.

"We have heard from Service Stream and the State Government that council is not the consent authority,” Mrs Hill said.

Mrs Hill went on to say she spoke to Lismore MP Thomas George who then referred her onto Page MP Kevin Hogan.

"We feel like we are not being heard, we've had so many petitions and submissions,” she said.

According to the Hills, 400 people have signed an online petition to stop the mobile tower from going ahead and a further 180 signed a paper version.

"We have been banging our heads against the door, is there not anything council can do for us?” Mrs Hill asked.

"We aren't against technology, we just feel it is totally inappropriate.

"Everyone is really emotional about this and we aren't the only community suffering.”

At the March meeting the council resolved to write to Telstra and the State and Federal governments on behalf of the concerned residents of Lillian Rocks, but they have not received any responses.

"I believe we sent a letter to Telstra, to Thomas and we included any documentation the residents had provided council with,” Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said.

"At the end of the day it has nothing to do with us, and it's a very hard situation because they are coming to us for help and all we can really do is what we have been doing.”

However, the council did receive a report on consultation from Service Stream's planning consultant Joseph Mills, last Thursday.

Service Stream received a total of 52 submissions in relation to the proposed facility on the corner of Kyogle Road and Lillian Rock Road.

Of these, 46 were opposed to the proposal, while six were in support.

The five most popular concerns highlighted in the report were:

Health concerns

Visual amenity

Proximity to school bus stop

Impact on property values

Scepticism around the scientific research and EME safety standards.

While the submissions of support spoke about:

Improved connectivity with friends and family

Improved emergency response times

Easier to run a small business or farm

Will allow communication during natural disasters

Greater accessibility for people with a disability or other health condition.

Mr Mills' recommendations from the report state Telstra will consider the issues raised by the local community.

But their intended action is to proceed with the proposed works, which they plan to commence in the second quarter of 2018.