Desperate plea for help fails to raise even a single dollar

HELPING OUT: Lismore Community Men's Shed members have banded together to fit out an old caravan for homeless veterans.

HELPING OUT: Lismore Community Men's Shed members have banded together to fit out an old caravan for homeless veterans. Marc Stapelberg

Men's Shed calls on community help: Lismore Community Men's Shed members have banded together to fit out an old caravan for homeless veterans.

AFTER helping so many people and organisations around the region, the Lismore Men's Shed is now in need of support.

According to Shed coordinator Ian Bottrell, the all-volunteer not-for-profit group is working hard on a project to convert and refurbish its first donated caravan to house two homeless war veterans.

Mr Bottrell said supporting people like former servicemen who had given so much to this country was a priority for their members.

He said the Men's Shed was working with the Alstonville Veterans' Advocacy Service to fix up a couple of caravans and garden sheds to give the veterans a place to call home.

"We are converting and refurbishing a large caravan to house two war veterans and we want to get this finished before winter," he said.

"We urgently need about $5000 to finish the project, but without funds we are sunk."

Mr Bottrell said the Lismore Men's Shed has about 30 members who provide a great deal of support for different community-based projects.

"Especially our repair work for aged or disabled people who are physically or financially unavailable to the work themselves," he said.

"As well we have built raised garden beds and planter for Nimbin Hospital."

Now Mr Cottrell and Judy Sparnon, wife of Lismore Men's Shed president George Sparnon, hope some generous businesses around town will heed their call for financial assistance.

"I recently mailed out 230 letters to some of the leading businesses in our region and have not received a single dollar," Mrs Sparnon said.

The pair said the Lismore Men's Shed was also seeking a new home themselves.

Mr Bottrell said a new premises would allow them to keep on helping others.

"Our current shed is a submarine," he said.

"We need a place out of flood reach with a level floor and disabled access."

Anyone wanting to help call Ian Bottrell on 0427 517 594.