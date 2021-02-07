Menu
Desperate effort to send ‘incredibly kind’ Julia home

by Greg Stolz
7th Feb 2021 7:01 PM
A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to send the body of a young woman who died in a tragic double drowning on the Gold Coast home to her mother in Russia.

Julia Boiko, 29, and her friend Jake Jacobs, 32, drowned during a late night swim at Broadbeach on Thursday.

Mr Jacobs was the manager of local gym My Fitness Club, where Ms Boiko - a champion bodybuilder and personal trainer - also trained.

One of her heartbroken friends, Helena Khomyakova, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to send the Ukrainian-born women's body to Russia where her mother lives.

Ms Khomyakova said the campaign was a 'cry for help' following the 'unbelievable tragedy'.

"For those who knew her, no explanation is needed," she wrote.

"For those who did not know her, she was one of these incredible rare people, that just shine from inside, bright and incredibly kind.

 

Jake Jacobs and Julia Boiko tragically drowned on the Gold Coast. Photo: Supplied
Jake Jacobs and Julia Boiko tragically drowned on the Gold Coast. Photo: Supplied

 

"Julia has no relatives in Australia, so we need financial help to send her home to her mother. Also the costs of the morgue, cremation, shipping her belongings to Russia ...

"Many of us are parents, this is the worst nightmare of each of us.

"Please, help if you have the opportunity, someone can skip morning coffee, someone can not go to the movies. Even a little help in such a tragic situation will help her family and make a difference.

"Rest in peace dear girl !! you are forever in our heart."

The campaign has already raised more than $19,500 of the $25,000 target since being launched on Saturday.

Originally published as Desperate effort to send 'incredibly kind' Julia home

