Designs on a dream job

by Susanna Freymark

ONE woman's dream is on the way to becoming true thanks to the generosity of the Casino community that raised $50,000.

Annalise Burton flies out to the United Kingdom tomorrow to study a costume design degree at Nottingham Trent University.

The 22-year-old said strangers would walk into her mother's shop Cottage Collections in Casino and donate money.

"I'm so thankful for how much we raised,” Ms Burton said.

More than $10,000 came from the sale of Rocky Road chocolate using a famous family recipe from the chocolate shop her grandparents owned in Barker St.

A trivia night and a Christmas in July event at the Commercial Hotel helped with funds.

Casino School of Arts awarded a scholarship and Ms Burton won an international scholarship through Nottingham Trent University. Both scholarships help with fees and are additional to the $50,000 raised, she said.

Studying a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Costume Design costs £38,700 for three years.

"At the end of my degree, I plan to work in the film or television industry, designing or making costumes,” Ms Burton said.

Her period costume designs were displayed in the window of the NAB Bank during Beef Week.

Ms Burton has her bags packed as she heads to Brisbane for the long flight to Nottingham. She'll spend her first year on campus.

She won't forget Casino though.

"I'll give back by making Casino proud,” she said.

