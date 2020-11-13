Menu
Designers reveal $6m new look for Sedgers

Jenna Thompson
13th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
THE popular Sedgers Reef Hotel at Iluka will be unrecognisable once plans to knock down and rebuild are approved.

The development application, which was lodged in October this year, includes plans to demolish the existing building and rebuild a contemporary new hotel and relocatable unit with an estimated cost of $6 million.

Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka
The site comprises two adjacent lots with a total site area of approximately 4,046m² and are zoned SP3 – Tourist. A portion of the adjacent Road Reserve (1,207m²) will also be acquired and included in the development.

Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka
For longstanding patrons of the hotel, they won’t be left out during the transition. According to documents, during the demolition and construction of the new hotel there will be a temporary hotel which will be demolished on completion of the new hotel.

Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka
“We contend that when this development is completed, it will maximise utilisation and promotion of existing tourist resources and hence help existing business within the town and surrounding areas,” the application cover letter states.

“This will also reflect in the impact of the sea-change and tree-change culture on tourism in the area.”

Plans for the redevelopment are currently on display at Clarence Valley Council.

