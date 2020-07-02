Designer sunnies link man to ice, cash stash at Mackay hotel

A Mackay magistrate has committed the case against Alex Colin Blake to Mackay Supreme Court. Mr Blake is accused of being linked to a large haul of drugs, cash and a handgun found in a room at the Clarion Hotel.

A Mackay magistrate has committed the case against Alex Colin Blake to Mackay Supreme Court. Mr Blake is accused of being linked to a large haul of drugs, cash and a handgun found in a room at the Clarion Hotel.

VERSACE sunglasses and burgundy shorts could be the undoing of a Mackay man allegedly linked to a huge haul of ice and cash.

Alex Colin Blake is facing 28 charges, including the aggravated possession of drugs, after police found 60 grams of methylamphetamines and $40,000 in cash in a room at the Clarion Hotel.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard officers had gone to room 2004 on September 8 last year with a search warrant for a woman, who police alleged was in a relationship with Mr Blake.

On attempting to enter the room the door was barred by a table and as officers pushed it open, they saw a man disappearing onto the balcony.

The 27-year-old's solicitor Sean Gibbs attempted to have the case tossed out, arguing the allegations against his client were weak and there was no proof the pair were a couple.

But Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan decided there was enough evidence to convict and committed Mr Blake - on three drug possession charges - to Mackay Supreme Court.

The decision came after she viewed a person believed to be Mr Blake - wearing a pair of Versace sunglasses and burgundy shorts - in CCTV footage and photographs tendered as evidence.

The court was told the glasses and shorts were listed on a Myer receipt found in a Nike bag in Mr Blake's possession. The bag also contained methylamphetamine and $40,000 while the receipt had Mr Blake's fingerprints on it, the court heard.

The court heard a loaded handgun and two mobile phones were also found in the room - and two photos of an unidentifiable man in a white-sleeved hoodie were found on the mobile phones.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said the man in the photos was wearing a similar jacket to the one Mr Blake was wearing when arrested, and that he was pictured in a similar room to the one searched by police.

Ms Pearson added that fingerprints suggested Mr Blake had been in the room and had "knowledge and control of the bag".

"(The room in the photos) have a strikingly similar background to room 2004 by the position of the bed, the television, and the distinctive way the cords were hanging under the television," Ms Hartigan said.

The court heard CCTV footage from the Andergrove Tavern on September 4 showed the woman and Mr Blake with another man while using an ATM - and in the footage one of the men was wearing the Versace sunglasses and burgundy shorts.

Mr Blake's prints were not found on the drugs, the court heard.

He and the woman were found together and arrested on October 6.

Ms Hartigan said the photos of a man, suspected to be Mr Blake, and the woman kissing suggested they had a close relationship.

The case has been committed to the Supreme Court for a date to be set. Mr Blake remains in custody.

