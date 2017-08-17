Design student makes it to semis for prestigious awards

DAREL Bonanno has been selected as a semi-finalist in the international Adobe Design Achievement Awards (ADAA).

The Lismore TAFE student is currently studying the Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design and his qualifying work is a calendar designed as a Northern Rivers Market and Festival Guide.

The calendar can also be used as a planting guide with information about the phases of the moon and the seasons.

The ADAA has been launching student careers since 2001and showcases the most talented and promising student designers from across the world.

The contest is connected to industry professionals and academic leaders and offers category winners mentorship and internships as well as the big prize trip to Las Vegas with an invitation to attend the Adobe MAX Conference held in October 2017.

"It is an outstanding success for Darel” Lismore Design Coordinator and Darel's teacher Elle Hayter, said.

"There are only nine semi-finalists that have been selected from Australia in the category entered by Darel which is Fine Art Print Graphic Design”.

The Adobe contest is free for students to enter and is held across 14 categories including fine art and commercial print design, web design, photography, illustration, animation, video, motion graphics and social impact.

"The contest really does reflect how technology continues to converge with the Creative Arts” Ms Hayter said.

"The categories match exactly to the subject content we are currently teaching to students at the diploma and advanced diploma levels in our design courses”.

The Advanced Diploma of Design course has been newly introduced to Lismore TAFE for 2017.

It was developed to meet a student need and focuses on community involvement and advanced technologies.

The ADAA grand finalists will be announced later in August 2017 with the Advanced Diploma Graphic Design artwork on display at the annual Lismore TAFE exhibition to be held in November.