Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sydney Opera House promoting The Everest race on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
The Sydney Opera House promoting The Everest race on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Opinion

I won’t travel to Sydney to see this graffiti

by Des Houghton
10th Oct 2018 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE barbarians are no longer at the gate. They have smashed it down.

Turning the iconic Sydney Opera House into an advertising hoarding for me represents the triumph of the vulgarians. And there are many of those in Sydney.

I was at the Opera House recently to see Evita the musical (not recommended) and to dine at Bennelong restaurant overlooking the harbour. (recommended).

The Sydney Opera House promoting The Everest race on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
The Sydney Opera House promoting The Everest race on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

I would not have bothered to make the journey to Sydney had I know the Opera House was to be plastered with commercial graffiti like that used to promote a race day.

Call me old fashioned but I think using iconic landmarks for a publicity stunt is like putting a scratch on a Tchaikovsky record or splashing red paint on the Mona Lisa.

If the horse race is good enough it will promote itself. Surely the racing industry does not need to draw breath from the nation's performing arts headquarters?

Protesters at The Sydney Opera House objecting to the iconic sails being used as an advertising billboard for the Everest Horse Racing event.
Protesters at The Sydney Opera House objecting to the iconic sails being used as an advertising billboard for the Everest Horse Racing event.

The Opera House chief who rightly objected to the promotion was bullied.

Regrettably, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian did not back her and has refused to rule out using the Opera House to promote other events.

Sydney thrives on tourism. Latest figures show Queenslander visitors pump more than $1 billion into the state every year.

Perhaps it is time for the rest of Australia to express its wrath by boycotting Sydney and holidaying elsewhere.

Related Items

Show More
horseracing opinion racing nsw sydney opera house the everest tourism

Top Stories

    Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

    premium_icon Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

    Crime THE Lismore businessman, 60, told a court he "rather stupidly” met the alleged victim, his Czech wife, online and that she was pregnant within two months.

    Help for CBD businesses 'may be illegal', says councillor

    premium_icon Help for CBD businesses 'may be illegal', says councillor

    News Lismore councillor concerned about plan to help landlords with rates

    • 10th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    'Things are set to go crazy': Dangerous supercells forecast

    'Things are set to go crazy': Dangerous supercells forecast

    Weather We're about to experience the first “serious storms of the season”

    Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    premium_icon Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    Business Some workers owed three weeks' wages in "disgraceful" situation

    Local Partners