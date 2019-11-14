Jason Derulo responds to Cats film trailer savaging

"Wait until you see the full film", is Jason Derulo's call after the trailer for his debut movie, Cats, was savaged.

The first look of the big budget Andrew Lloyd Webber musical film was released in July and attracted an overwhelmingly strong response from fans, many of whom were critical of the mix of CGI and live action.

"I don't think I have ever seen such a polarising reaction from any other trailer ever," American singer Derulo told Confidential.

"What I love about this movie is it is a spectacle and it is a polarising visual, just like the stage show was when people first saw it. It is that shock factor. It is a world that you've never seen before so you should be shocked."

Jason Derulo in Sydney talking about the upcoming release of his film, Cats. Picture: Justin Lloyd

MORE SYDNEY CONFIDENTIAL

Makeup for men: Sydney duo's bold new venture

Nine boss vows to win back advertisers after Jones boycott

Poor ratings leave Love Island 2020 hanging

Cats, with Les Miserables director Tom Hooper at the helm, is scheduled for release on Boxing Day and boasts an all-star cast including Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson.

It is based on Lloyd Webber's hugely successful Broadway and West End stage musical of the same name that were based on a collection of short stories from TS Eliot.

Jason Derulo in Sydney on Wednesday to promote the new film Cats in which he stars. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Derulo meanwhile hasn't been perturbed by reactions to the trailer.

"I knew that was what it would be from the jump and that is what I hoped it would be because that is what I felt like was the magic of the stage play," explained Derulo, who plays Rum Tum Tugger in the movie.

"It is unlike anything that you've ever seen before so everything that has been said about it being creepy or left and weird, it is all of that and more. It is just an incredible piece of art. I love movies that take you into a totally different universe and that is exactly what this is."

Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats.

Derulo is in Australia this month for a series of shows as part of the RNB Fridays Live concerts.

Also on the bill are 50 Cent, Janet Jackson, Brandy, Keri Hilson and the Black Eyed Peas.

"Janet is one of my favourite artists of all time, she is just incredible on stage and off," Derulo said. "She is an icon, a legend, all of it. It has been very cool."

Janet Jackson with Jason Derulo and Janet’s backup dancer Dominique in Hennessy Bar after their RnB Fridays Live Show in Adelaide. Picture: Instagram