Derby's Bradley Johnson appeared to bite Joe Allen.
Soccer

’Suarez style!’: Shocking biting allegations rock EFL

29th Nov 2018 10:11 AM

Did Derby's Bradley Johnson bite Stoke's Joe Allen during their Sky Bet Championship clash on Thursday morning (AEST)?

The duo came together during a melee after Stoke's Peter Etebo was sent off in the 33rd minute of the clash at the bet365 Stadium.

TV pictures appear to show Johnson biting Allen, but Stoke boss Gary Rowett insisted at full-time that they would not make any formal complaints.

He said: "Someone said originally that Bradley had bit Joe, but I think Joe said it wasn't too bad. Certainly we're not going to have any complaints.

"I spoke to the referee, saying it's not a problem and we don't want anything further to be looked at. To me, it was just part of a melee.

"Bradley is a great lad and a good professional and I'm pretty sure it wouldn't have been. Joe said it wasn't anything too serious. We won't be making any complaints."

 

Johnson and Allen were both booked following the first half incident
Johnson and Allen were both booked following the first half incident

 

Sky Sports expert Liam Rosenior reviewed the pictures at halftime and feels action may be taken against the Derby player.

"Once you make a biting action you are opening yourself up to all types of trouble," he said.

"I think Bradley Johnson, looking back, will be a bit embarrassed about that. The referee is in a very good position and I'm surprised the referee hasn't seen it.

"It's one for the FA to look at retrospectively after the game if that deserves a ban.

"Once you bite someone, you are putting yourself and your team in all types of trouble."

 

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports and was reproduced with permission.

