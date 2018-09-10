‘Ditch the ties and wear jeans’: Deputy premier

“As a government we need to work harder and we will."

“As a government we need to work harder and we will."

STATE politicians must ditch their $700 suits, put on some jeans, "get real" and start connecting with voters, Deputy Premier John Barilaro warned as the government counted the cost of electoral wipe-out in the Wagga Wagga by-election.

As Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday struggled to explain a mammoth 29 per cent swing against her in a six-decade safe seat, Mr Barilaro urged his own team and their government partner to get back to basics and listen to voters.

The brutal by-election result - with independent Joe McGirr likely to snatch the seat just ahead of Labor - puts the Opposition in reach of victory at a general election in March.

Deputy Premier and Leader of the NSW Nationals John Barilaro has urged his colleagues to ditch the ties and the $700 suits and wear jeans to connect to real people.

Nationals leader Mr Barilaro said the government had balanced the books and built big ticket items, but voters expected more and the government must connect.

Ms Berejiklian yesterday conceded the people of Wagga had sent her and her government a message and declared she would "redouble efforts" and "not take a single person for granted".

"I accept that message," Ms Berejiklian said.

"As a government we need to work harder and we will. We need to ensure that we listen to the community and not take them for granted."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has blamed the infighting among federal Liberal and National politicians for the by-election loss. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Ms Berejiklian said events in Canberra and the actions of the former member created ‘a perfect storm’. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Mr Barilaro praised Ms Berejiklian's leadership but urged every government politician to get on the ground, listen to people and act on their concerns.

"Blokes, get rid of our ties. Women, start wearing jeans. That might be the wrong thing to say but I'm saying 'start connecting to real people'," Mr Barilaro told The Daily Telegraph.

"We're standing with our $600-$700 suits on and our shirts pressed and our ties in a perfect knot and we are standing there saying we understand," he said.

"It's time to throw that to the side and start being real people who understand real issues."

Mr Barilaro said the government had crucial lessons to learn from the electoral bloodletting in Wagga Wagga and simply building infrastructure and running an efficient government was not going to be enough.

"People expect that," he said. "People's dreams are not realised by efficiency of government, their fears are not eased by a benefit cost ratio, and their futures are not built by an auditor's sign off."

A pie chart shows how the public voted in the Wagga Wagga by-election.

Mr Barilaro said voters expected a government to build things and have a good economy, but that the government needed to do more.

"People in NSW, especially in the regions need government to be about them, especially now. Over the last eight years this government has balanced the books and has built the big items but it is now time to invest in the grassroots problems our residents face. In community. In people."

He said he would now order every one of his MPs to simply "get it done" if it matters.

"It doesn't matter what the beancounters say, it matters what our communities say," he said.

"If we can afford it, we should fix it … The Nats going forward will have a simple direction from me. If it matters, get it done."

Labor Opposition leader Luke Foley with Wagga Wagga candidate Dan Hayes. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Mr Barilaro said the Wagga routing provided an "opportunity for the Nationals to stand up even taller and be an even louder voice for the regions".

"We have always been the party of the people, and now it's time to shine," he said.

Privately, some Nationals and Liberals believe the party would have done better if the Nationals had fielded a candidate, but the party was discouraged from this.

Independent candidate Joe McGirr is tipped to win the Wagga Wagga by-election. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Ms Berejiklian said she took responsibility but also pointed to Canberra leadership instability and disgust at the former local member Daryl Maguire, who was forced to resign in a corruption scandal.

"It was the perfect storm," she said. "We hear there is an underlying concern in the community about how politics is conducted and there is an underlying mistrust in how government works and I need to restore that trust."

Deputy Federal Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg said the Wagga Wagga by-election must be considered in terms of local factors.

"What happened in Canberra doesn't help the overall situation. But if you're looking for cause and effect, it was local factors," he told ABC TV on Sunday.

Labor leader Luke Foley said the electorate had delivered an "electoral earthquake" to the government.

"For the final count to be between Labor and independent after six decades of entrenched Liberal representation, that's an electoral earthquake here in Wagga and Ms Berejiklian needs to hear the message," he said at a doorstop in the now marginal seat.

Mr Foley claimed the Liberal Party was a "shambles at all levels" and said it was "rich" of the Premier to lay the blame on Canberra's doorstep.