Deputy PM to open upgrade of saleyards in Beef Capital

The opening of the Stage 2 upgrade of the saleyards will make a difference to buyers and sellers in Casino. Susanna Freymark

IT IS a momentous day for Casino with NSW deputy premier John Barilaro in town to open the long-awaited multi-million dollar upgrade of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

The $7 million second stage will be officially opened at noon with Mr Barilaro, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald in attendance.

Mr Barilaro said it was a tremendous asset for the entire and would showcase Casino's place as the Beef Capital of Australia.

The saleyards processes more than 100,000 head of cattle each year and the upgrade allows expansion into the lucrative online market, Mr Barilaro said.

Mr Gulaptis said the upgrade was part of the government's focus on investing in infrastructure in regional economies.

"The redevelopment of the NRLX capitalises on Casino's exceptional transport links, strong local industry and profile as a leading beef market to create the biggest livestock exchange between Dubbo, in the state's Central West, and Dalby in Queensland.”

The second stage of the NRLX was funded by the NSW Government under the Restart NSW Growing Local Economies Program, part of the $1.7 billion Regional Growth Fund.