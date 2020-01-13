Menu
Deputy Mayor Carol Taylor and husband Roger pictured at Clifford Park Racecourse last year.
Deputy mayor's husband gravely ill after snake bite

Peter Hardwick
12th Jan 2020 11:03 AM | Updated: 13th Jan 2020 6:02 AM
DEPUTY Mayor of Toowoomba Carol Taylor and her family are holding a bedside vigil in a Brisbane hospital today as her husband Roger fights back against the effects of a serious snake bite.

Cr Taylor said her husband hadn't realised he had been bitten by a brown snake on Friday evening as he went to shift some bird netting at the family's Vale View property just before nightfall.

Cr Taylor told The Chronicle her husband was getting ready for a birthday dinner when he went to shift the netting and was bitten by the snake, which she suspected was in the netting.

"He thought he had been scratched or something," she said.

"He later went in to have dinner and collapsed."

Cr Taylor said she had seen the snake the next morning and it was "a big brown snake".

"It was a bad snake bite and he got a lot of venom in him," she said.

"They thought he would just spend the night in hospital but he deteriorated and was transferred to the PA (Princess Alexandra) Hospital in Brisbane.

"He's had one round of surgery and he's under anaesthetic at the moment.

"We hope to see him later this morning."

Cr Taylor heaped praise on hospital staff for the care they had given her husband.

"The care he has had at the Toowoomba Hospital and here at the PA has been amazing," she said.

"Everyone has been supportive, the communities of Goondiwindi, Cambooya and Toowoomba and our staff have all been praying for us and offering support too.

"It really does help, they are sustaining us."

