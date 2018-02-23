Goonellabah siege details unfold in Court

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah. Marc Stapelberg

A MENTALLY ill man arrested after a dramatic siege situation in Goonellabah late last year was armed with a rifle and threatened to kill himself and others.

The circumstances surrounding the December 1 incident have emerged today after the offender, 47-year old Ian George Jones, was sentenced to at least six months in jail.

In the hours before his arrest, Jones threatened to kill another man in a fit of jealous rage, fired a rifle, and threatened to blow himself up by shooting an open gas bottle.

Jones yesterday pleaded guilty in Lismore Local Court to six charges over the incident.

Court papers reveal Jones was an unemployed disability pensioner who had been living at the Heather Avenue home with a female friend since mid-last year.

He had a history of mental illness which required medication.

About two months before the incident his female housemate started a relationship with a Casino man. Jones was unhappy about the relationship and it seemed to trigger a decline in his mental health.

"He became more distant, was eating less, and short tempered," court papers state.

When his female friend received phone calls from her new beau, Jones became angry and made threats to kill the man.

The woman left to visit her partner's home in Casino on the night of November 30 after returning from a road trip with Jones to visit his family.

In the middle of the night, Jones drove his van outside the man's home and threatened to kill the man if he ever hurt the woman. He also repeatedly threatened to kill himself.

Later that day, the couple returned to Goonellabah and witnessed Jones lying in his van holding a rifle, rambling about "the end of days" and making threats to kill himself.

In a terrifying moment the woman saw Jones open the valve on a nearby gas bottle, point his gun at it and threaten to fire. The woman also saw what she thought were wires coming from the gas bottle.

Police were called at that point.

Some time later he put the barrel of the rifle in his mouth.

He then removed it, aimed to to a grassy area outside the van, and fired.

Jones subsequently packed his rifle into its case and hid the gun in nearby bushland, before returning to the house.

By the time police arrived at the scene, he was unarmed and sitting down at the rear of the premises with his female housemate trying to calm him down.

He eventually surrendered peacefully after claiming to have taken a number of prescription pills.

Upon searching Jones' van, police located a .22 Browning rifle, three large hunting knives and a Samurai sword.

The gas bottle had a nearby battery charging device, but they were not connected.

Jones today pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking and intimidation, the possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, firing a firearm likely to injure people or property, and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was sentenced to a maximum two year jail sentence, with six months' non-parole.

He will be released on parole on June 1 this year.