Depression, anxiety and heartache on Greta Stanley's music

FAR North Queensland singer-songwriter Greta Stanley has returned with a brand-new single, Follow Suit, the latest track off her new EP Sun In My Eyes.

The EP, produced by long-time collaborator and producer Mark Myers (The Middle East), is an introspective and confessional insight into living and growing from youth to adulthood in the tropical, beautiful, and sometimes isolating Far North Queensland.

Touching on themes of depression, anxiety, and heartache, the EP also explores the beauty of nature, the comfort of home, the importance of friendship, and the personal journey of falling apart before finding a way to pick yourself up again.

Stanley describes those universal doubts and fears of life, while also managing to highlight the magic moments when they come around.

"Follow Suit is about wanting to pull away and wanting to feel something more but not knowing how, or when, or where to go," she said.

"It's a song I wrote when I was questioning my reasons for continuing to do things I didn't want to do, and a lot of my friends were too. Because we were afraid of change and the unknown.

"It's about how quickly your mind can change - to being sure and moving forward, to feeling like time is slipping and you're stuck still - full of uncertainty."

Sun In My Eyes EP was produced by Mark Myers with additional production from Tristan Barton, and will be available on all digital platforms on July 26.