Pervert dentist jailed after sex exploits on patients

Dentist Nashaat Michael has been jailed for exploiting his patients and a nurse. Picture: Nine News

Dentist Nashaat Michael has been jailed for exploiting his patients and a nurse. Picture: Nine News

A MELBOURNE dentist who sexually exploited his patients and a nurse will spend at least four-and-a-half years in prison.

Nashaat Michael, 60, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in jail after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting eight patients and a staff member between 1996 and 2015.

"They were essentially captive in your chair. It was quite brazen offending," County Court Judge Andrew Tinney said on Thursday.

Dentist Nashaat Michael has been jailed for exploiting his patients and a nurse. Picture: Nine News

In one case, Michael rubbed a woman's stomach and put his hand down her pants, touching her pubic hair. She tried to make a sound but had dental equipment in her mouth, and pushed him away.

Michael then put his hand down her jeans, below her underpants and made circles of her pubic area, the court was told.

He would often strike when a nurse was present but unaware and on one occasion when his wife, who worked at the practice, was in the next room.

Michael's offending dated back to 1997 and continued for decades, Judge Tinney noted.

Michael denied the first three offences and was committed to stand trial in 2017, before six more women came forward, prompting his guilty plea.

"It was the sheer weight of the numbers that has brought about your case," Judge Tinney said.

"It is clear the additional six complaints was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back."

Victims described treatment being prolonged so "you could bring them back … grooming them essentially", the judge added.

"You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself and you are not."

Michael has already been barred from treating women by the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency in November 2016.

His registration has been suspended after a man died after a wisdom teeth removal last August.

A forensic pathologist linked the death to the dental surgery and the coroner is investigating.

Michael must serve at least four-and-a-half years in prison before being eligible for parole.