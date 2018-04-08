Menu
Allora's Matthew Denny begins his 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign today. CONTRIBUTED
Commonwealth Games

Denny ready to begin his Games shot

8th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

ALLORA'S Matthew Denny will be the first Darling Downs track-and-field competitor in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he lines up in today's men's hammer throw final on the Gold Coast.

Denny becomes only the second Australian man in history to compete in two throwing events at the one Commonwealth Games when he competes for a medal at Carrara Stadium from 2pm today.

Later this week Denny contest the men's discus qualifying rounds at 10am Thursday.

The final is decided from 7.45 Friday night.

Toowoomba's Lara Nielsen will be in action on Tuesday night when the women's hammer throw final begins at 8.40.

Toowoomba's Pat Tiernan takes to the track on Friday night when he makes his bid for a Games medal in the men's 10,000m final at 9.10.

Toowoomba Chronicle
Environment HAVE you ever come across a stranded whale or injured sea creature and wished you could do more to help?

News Helping staff to give the best care to paediatric patients.

Fishing SLSA say there have been 158 rock fishing deaths in the past 13yrs

Community Youth centre to get a facelift

