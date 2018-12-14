Man’s wife, best friend ‘planned murder’

Denise Williams is accused of having her husband, Mike, killed. Picture: Supplied

The murder trial against Denise Williams - who allegedly helped stage her husband's death as a boating mishap - revealed a twisted web of extramarital affairs that included threesomes, according to court testimony.

The New York Post reports that Denise Williams, 48, faced the second day of testimony on Wednesday in her trial for allegedly conspiring to kill her 31-year-old spouse, Mike Williams, who vanished in December 2000 on a duck hunting trip at Lake Seminole in Florida.

Prosecutors allege Denise was involved in an affair with Mike's childhood best friend, Brian Winchester, and they plotted to kill her husband so they could be together.

The pair is accused of staging Mike's disappearance and collecting on his $US1.75 million ($A2.4 million) life insurance, after having a three-year affair leading up to his death.

Brian and Denise allegedly arranged for Brian to kill Mike while out on a duck hunting trip. Initially it was decided that he would push him into the water in his waders so that he would drown. However, Brian says after he pushed his best friend overboard he couldn't deal with him flailing around in the water so he shot him.

"He started to yell and I didn't know how to get out of that situation. I had my gun in the boat, and so I loaded my gun and I just made one or two circles around and I ended up circling closer towards him and he was in the water, and as I passed by, I shot him," he said.

He said he dragged Mike's body back to shore, put him in his truck and buried him hours later.

Mike, Denise and Brian Winchester were close friends and attended North Florida Christian School together, along with Winchester's wife, Kathy Thomas, according to officials.

Denise Merrell, Mike Williams and Brian Winchester were all high school friends. Picture: Supplied

Both couples were high school sweethearts and would go on double-dates - even after they each married in 1994 and had children.

But court testimony revealed that the relationships between all four became more tangled over the years.

Scandalous photos of Denise and Kathy were shown to jurors from when the two women went on spring break with Winchester to Panama City Beach.

Winchester testified that he took the "sexual" pics after he ended his affair with Denise to try to work out his marriage. He claimed the photoshoot - which included an image of the women kissing - was after Mike's death.

Denise Williams is accused of having her husband, Mike, killed. Picture: Supplied

"They are photographs of Denise with my first wife Kathy of a sexual nature," Winchester told the courtroom.

Kathy, however, told officials that she, Denise and Brian had a sexual experience with each other on a trip before Mike disappeared in late 2000, according to prosecutors. She was later recruited by law enforcement as an informant in the case, testimony revealed.

Kathy and Brian ultimately divorced in 2001 after both had extramarital affairs. Brian claimed that he learned Kathy was cheating on him with another childhood friend before he started his relationship with Denise.

Brian Winchester, the man who shot and killed Mike Williams, struggles to pull together his thoughts to speak about what occurred on the day Mike Williams was killed. Picture: AP

Brian allegedly started dating his pal's widow again after his divorce, and they kept their relationship under wraps for five years after Mike's death.

During this period, Brian allegedly cheated on Denise with a woman named Angela Stafford, who also was called to the witness stand.

Ms Stafford testified that she was in bed with Brian one night when Denise walked in on them. She claimed Brian then left to chase Denise, who allegedly later cheated on Brian with a co-worker, according to testimony.

Denise and Mike Williams had one daughter together, Anslee. Picture: Instagram

But Brian would go on to marry Denise in 2005 - only for them to divorce nearly a decade later.

Mike Williams' mum, Cheryl, testified that Denise threatened to keep her grandchild away from her if she didn't stop looking for her son

Brian was arrested in 2016 after he became paranoid that Denise would reveal the truth about Mike and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

While awaiting trial, Brian was offered immunity in Mike's case if he confessed about his friend's disappearance.

The information he provided led to Denise's arrest in May on charges for murder, conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

Denise Williams and daughter, Anslee. Picture: Instagram

Denise's lawyers claim that Brian has lied to authorities before and is now fabricating information about the case. They maintain their client's innocence.

The blond widow faces life in prison if convicted of any of the charges.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission