Demountables will be installed at Ballina Coast High School in 2021.
Demountables to be put in at $50M Ballina super school

Rebecca Lollback
11th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content

A NUMBER of demountable buildings will be installed at Ballina Coast High School next year, just two years after the $40 million super school was built.

The school shared the news via its Facebook page this week.

It is understood eight demountables will be put in for use as classrooms.

After years of planning, the super school which consolidated Ballina High School and Southern Cross high school was officially opened last year.

It has 63 classrooms and six learning spaces, as well as solar power, smart temperature systems, elevators that talk to you, and a video wall plastered with screens showing what's happening in the school and community.

So the decision to install demountable buildings has attracted some anger and disbelief from the community.

Neil Butler wrote on the school's Facebook page: "Maybe the government should have built more classrooms with the $60,000 worth of Italian river stones."

Jaunita Evens: "Southern Cross should be a senior campus."

Andrew Mountford: "How many demountables did we have at Ballina High back in 1985? Wasn't it about a dozen? Fifteen? Seems history repeats when planners don't bother to actually plan. Seriously, those in charge of the planning and construction of BCHS need to be sacked because of the complete lack of expansion plans."

Sarah Keithy: "A brand new state of the art facility has reached capacity already."

The NSW Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

