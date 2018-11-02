Menu
Demolition makes way for controversial development

1st Nov 2018 11:00 PM
WORK is progressing on plans for a controversial new service station in Ballina, with demolition of the site's existing buildings now under way.

The River St site was previously home to a car yard.

Once the $2.4 million Coles Express service station is complete, it will be open 24 hours.

Demolition work is under way to make way for a new Coles Express service station on River St, Ballina.
Demolition work is under way to make way for a new Coles Express service station on River St, Ballina. Contributed

A development application was lodged with Ballina Shire Council in early 2016.

It was met with plenty of opposition in the community, with the owners of the nearby Liberty petrol station expressing concerns about their future and their staff.

"How many service stations does River St need? The whole thing has been a bit of a shock actually,” owner Veda Dorrough said at the time.

"I didn't expect the council would allow three service stations within 500m of each other.”

The council refused the development application in September 2016, but Retail Fuel Developments Pty Ltd lodged an appeal in the Land and Environment Court, which they won in February last year.

The court ruled 86 requirements that the applicant must comply with before and during the development.

One of the requirements set out in the notice of orders document by the court included the submission of a traffic control plan to the council prior to the construction's commencement.

Three of the requirements outlined the use of CCTV cameras at the premises.

Work on the site is now pushing ahead, with demolition currently under way.

