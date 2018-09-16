Demolition job by rampant Magpies

LEFT: Byron Bay celebrates after winning the local Aussie Rules men's grand final. RIGHT: The Lismore Swans celebrate after winning the women's grand final.

LEFT: Byron Bay celebrates after winning the local Aussie Rules men's grand final. RIGHT: The Lismore Swans celebrate after winning the women's grand final. Mitchell Craig

BYRON BAY won its third straight local Aussie Rules men's grand final with an emphatic 21.9 (135) to 4.6 (30) demolition of Ballina at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, on Saturday.

Magpies forward Bill Barry picked up the best on ground award after kicking seven goals.

Byron Bay were never going to get run down after kicking seven straight goals for a 44-2 lead at quarter-time.

Barry kicked three more goals in the second term and then consecutive goals in the final quarter before the celebrations began

"He (Barry) randomly turned up a few years ago in a flannelette jumper and now he's winning us grand finals,” coach Brett Porter said.

"It's a massive effort to kick seven goals but he's played TAC Cup and top level footy in Victoria so he's used to big games.

"I always tell people that no one moves here to play footy so it's a fair effort to get these guys together.

"We're like a family.

"And we had at least seven guys out there who hadn't played in a premiership-winning team so it's pretty special for them.

"There is a lot of talent in this team and you can't take away the effort that Ballina have put in this season.”

Former Brisbane Lions defender Jordon Bourke kicked three goals while Jeremy Jago played well in the midfield for Ballina.

"Earlier in the year we were really tall up front and we changed it up a bit to have a few of those guys behind the ball,” Porter said.

"Everyone focuses so much on Jordon but our guys can go away today knowing it wasn't all on him and that they all contributed.”

Byron Bay also took out the reserves grand final with a 10.5 (65) to 6.2 (38) win over Ballina.

Lismore won its second straight women's grand final 8.11 (59) to 2.2 (14) over the Tweed Tigers.

Leading 8-6, the Swans kicked away in the second quarter with five un-answered goals to Molly Hughes, Elsa Mangan, Laura Small, Rebecca Brooks and Ruby Morris.

Lillian Hutchings kicked the only goal of the third quarter while Brienna Olive finished the game with a double.

Small was named best on ground, with coach Carl Merrison full of praise for his team.

"It was hard to pick a best on ground because there were numerous efforts and I could have singled out a handful of them,” he said.

"They needed to pick it up a bit (in the second quarter) with a bit more running, and they produced that and a bit more.

"Everyone talks about two in a row but I'm more for the players and they really wanted it. I just wanted to do all I could to help them on their way.”