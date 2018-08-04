Demi’s PA screamed, ‘she’s dead!’

Demi Lovato’s last Instagram post before being found unconscious from a drug overdose. Picture: @ddlovato/Instagram

DEMI Lovato was in such dire condition after her drug overdose that her assistant thought she had died, a new report claims.

TMZ reports that Lovato's bodyguard arrived at the singer's Hollywood Hills home to her assistant screaming, "She's dead! She's dead!"

Insiders told the site there was vomit and blood on Lovato's pillow, a sign of haemorrhaging.

The bodyguard reportedly rushed to Lovato's side and propped her up, then attempted to clear her airways so she could breathe.

Demi Lovato was hospitalised on July 24 after being found unresponsive in her Hollywood Hills home. She had suffered a drug overdose. Picture: AP

Sources close to the Confident singer told TMZ Wednesday night that she agreed to go to rehab immediately upon being discharged from the hospital, which should happen within days.

Lovato, 25, remains at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she is being treated for complications from an overdose of what may have been a combination of substances that allegedly included opiates and meth.

The singer has agreed to go to rehab upon being discharged from hospital. Picture: AP

Lovato was found unconscious in her bed last Tuesday after allegedly partying with friends for 12 straight hours.

Her assistant called 911, requesting that paramedics refrain from using sirens on their way to Lovato's property.

Paramedics administered Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, at the scene before transporting her to the hospital.

Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March before revealing in June that she'd relapsed.