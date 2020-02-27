Dementia support groups caring for the carers

Two groups are helping those living with dementia and their carers to connect with each other.

CARING for someone with dementia can be a challenging and emotionally exhausting task. But the Byron Carers Coffee Club might be able to help.

Karen Harborow, the dementia-friendly communities activity co-ordinator at Byron Shire Respite Service, said living with dementia or caring for someone who had the condition could be difficult and isolating.

"A majority of people with dementia live in their own homes with their carers, who may be partners, family or friends," she said.

"Often both people, with dementia and their carers, feel socially isolated and wish they had more opportunities to interact with people in the community and to participate in social or other activities."

In addition, new local dementia alliance Byron Shire Dementia Friends is working with Dementia Australia to raise awareness and promote social inclusion.

"Dementia-friendly communities encourage organisations, businesses, commun­ity groups and individuals to make practical changes that will have a positive impact on the lives of people living with dementia and their carers," Ms Harborow said.

The Byron Carers Coffee Club and Dementia Friends were both launched by Byron Shire Respite Service.

For information, phone Ms Harborow 0412 911 613, email dementiafriendly@byronrespite.com.au or visit dementiafriendly.org.au.