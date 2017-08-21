Dementia rates will more than double

Christine Karanges talks about how she manages to live with early on-set dementia.

OUR dementia rate is expected to more than double over the next four decades, costing our region about $270 million a year.

Experts say simple lifestyle changes would drastically reduce the cost that is about $35,550 a year for each patient.

NewsRegional analysis of Alzheimer's Australia data shows about 3393 Northern Rivers residents have dementia and that figure is expected to reach 7638 by 2056.

Economic modelling reveals the disease currently costs our region about $120 million a year and this will hit $271.5 million in 39 years.

A toy that helps people with dementia. Just a Memory Australia

Dementia is the second leading cause of death in our country.

University of Canberra research shows if Australia can reduce the number of people with the disease by 5%, the country would save $120 billion by 2046.

Ron Rendall has dementia. His son Aaron (right) and daughter Karen Bond are very close to him and support him the best they can. Chris Ison ROK300717cdementia2

"A whole-of-community approach to risk reduction, and better coordinated care, along with a boost to research, is going to be needed if we are to curb the rise in people living with dementia by 2056,” UC National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling (NATSEM) Professor Laurie Brown said.

Alzheimer's Australia national CEO Maree McCabe said getting more Northern Rivers residents to reassess their diet and exercise levels would help reduce the disease locally.

Physical and mental exercise have been shown to fight the onset of dementia.

"Dementia has a significant impact on the economy and there are also significant personal and social impacts.

"The main way to lower the cost is reduction and prevention.

"There is evidence that diet and exercise are important in reducing your risk of getting dementia.

"We know that if we can delay the onset of dementia by just five years there would be millions of people who would ... never get dementia.”

OzCare state co-ordinator Karen Constant said the State and Federal governments had made a commitment to funding the organisation's work until 2020.

Ms Constant said having more local resources and professionals to diagnose the disease earlier and having strong support systems in place were vital as our region's dementia numbers grew.

"It's a very complex disease to diagnose and to prevent,” she said.

"Dementia starts to develop in the brain 20 years before symptoms become apparent.

"We can talk about prevention, challenging our brain, good sleep, exercise and diet but current research is looking at what interventions are best at what time throughout our life.”

Local dementia professional Dr Hugh Fairfull-Smith said a new dementia screening service was helping local residents with the disease get an "adequate diagnosis”.

"There are three geriatricians in the health district who are doing the diagnosis,” the Northern NSW Local Health District geriatrician said.

"The screening service means GPs send us a letter about their patients so a neuropsychologist can do some basic testing to give us an indicator as to whether the person has a real memory problem.

"That helps us work out whether the person needs more tests and whether they have dementia.”