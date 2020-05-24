Menu
Quest, Active Living, June 2017 – Home Care Assistance. Image of young carer reading book to senior man
News

Dementia patients and their carers need support during COVID-19

Adam Daunt
24th May 2020 12:00 AM
THE changes to normal life created by the coronavirus are impacting the wider community, but the impact is especially felt by those with dementia.

Routines and consistency are essential for dementia patients and carers as it allows them to maintain connection to local communities for a better standard of living.

The Ballina Shire Dementia-Friendly Community Alliance committee is urging local residents to check up on dementia patients and their carers.

“It is so very important during this difficult time of the COVID pandemic to maintain our connection and continue as close to a routine as possible for people living with dementia and their carers,” said acting chair of the committee, Anne Moehead, who is a nurse practitioner with the Northern NSW Local Health District.

“Routine and familiarity is the cornerstone of day to day life when you have dementia or caring for a person with dementia.”

The committee suggested running errands or getting in touch for a conversation or donating items like jigsaw puzzles are all ways to help dementia patients and their carers.

Ms Moehead said if anyone needed information on ways they can help dementia sufferers or additional resources, the committee was ready to help.

“We are here to help and support the Ballina Shire community to get through these challenging times,” Ms Moehead said.

Contact DAISI for more information regarding supporting people with dementia and their carers on 1800 800 340.

Lismore Northern Star

