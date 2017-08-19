20°
News

Dementia dog Zorro making a world of difference

Sherele Moody
| 19th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Labrador Zorro is one of 10 dementia dogs in Australia. The pooch supports 59-year-old Loretta Baxter who has the disease.
Labrador Zorro is one of 10 dementia dogs in Australia. The pooch supports 59-year-old Loretta Baxter who has the disease. Sherele Moody

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ZORRO Baxter speaks a language only his mum Loretta really understands.

The two-year-old black Labrador is one of 10 Australian dogs bred and trained to improve the life of people with dementia.

If Loretta is anxious or having a bad day, the effervescent pooch leans his body on hers, instantly calming her down and re-focusing her attention.

At 59 years old, Loretta struggles to make sense of the world.

The Gold Coast resident is one of 413,000 Australians living with the disease that is the second leading cause of death in our country.

Alzhiemer's Australia predicts there will be 1.1 million people living with dementia by 2056.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a collection of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

The disease is eradicating Loretta's ability to form sentences, hold conversations, dress and bathe, prepare meals and undertake a variety of tasks that the rest of us take for granted.

Just a few years ago, the mother of two was one of Australia's top immigration professionals whose career had taken her and her pastor husband Malcolm around the world.

But four years ago her life changed dramatically .

Fresh from beating breast cancer, she was diagnosed with vascular dementia and it has taken hold of her brain quickly, forcing Malcolm to become her full-time carer.

Desperate to improve Loretta's life and future outlook, Malcolm asked for his wife to be part of HammondCare's innovative Dogs4Dementia pilot program.

"We're trying to keep Loretta as stable as possible for her own sake and ours," Malcolm says.

"I'd read a lot about what dogs can do in a medical situation and I thought this is something she should be part of.

"Zorro does something for Loretta that is better than any drug - he is trained to be near her when she is down or stressed."

As the disease progresses and Loretta becomes even more immobile, Zorro will transition from emotional comfort to undertaking simple tasks for her including removing her socks, opening doors and drawers and bringing her items.

People with dementia can struggle to maintain their daily routines, become socially isolated and struggle to cope when their carers leave them alone.

Zorro goes for a walk with Lorette.
Zorro goes for a walk with Lorette. Sherele Moody

The 10 pooches chosen by Assistance Dogs Australia for the Dogs4Dementia pilot are trained to help overcome these hurdles while meeting the specific needs of each owner.

Like the other canins, Zorr spent his first year on earth living in the home of a temporary carer who taught him basic skills like sit, stay, drop and other commands.

He then went to an ADA training centre where he passed the intensive training program with flying colors.

"A person with dementia might not get out of bed when their carer is prompting them," HammondCare Dementia Centre director Colm Cunningham  said.

"The dog is trained to pull the top of your duvet back.

"This is a friendlier, more gentle and easily received message and the person responds and gets up.

"The dogs also help anchor the person with dementia who constantly calls for their carer when they leave the house.

"The dog becomes something they need to care for and it redirects their focus so the person feels anchored and comforted by the dog."

Mr Cunningham said the dogs also helped build relationships between people with dementia and community members who stop to pat the dog, which leads to conversations with the owner.

"If people struggle to greet you then you become more isolated but with the dog they are not greeting you that way - they actually talk to you through the dog and you become more connected again."　

He said not everyone was suitable for the program and the dogs would be of most benefit to owners who were matched with the animals early on in the disease.

Mr Cunningham said the emotional, social and health benefits of pooches like Zorro could reduce the cost of treatment and residential care for people with dementia.　

Dementia currently costs the Australian economy about $14 billion a year, as state and federal governments, local councils, health networks and private insures struggle to meet the needs of people with the disease.

But like all support services, the program does come with a steep price tag.

It costs at least $40,000 to train and provide ongoing vet and other support for each animal and that funding has to come from somewhere.

A $1.5m Federal Government grant allowed HammondCare and ADA to roll out the pilot.

Mr Cunningham said once the trial was evaluated he hoped it would become another piece in the puzzle that

"This program could lead to people staying at home for longer," he said.

"That's good for the person with dementia and it is good for our community because it will save a lot of money in the long-term."

# This special report is part of a series of NewsRegional features examining the impact of dementia on sufferers, carers and  our community.

- NewsRegional

News Corp Australia

Topics:  animals dementia dogs dogs4dementia health

WILD WEATHER: Gale force winds and bushfires hit the Northern Rivers

WILD WEATHER: Gale force winds and bushfires hit the Northern...

Several bushfires are burning across the Northern Rivers as warnings of hazardous surf and winds are issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Focus on bush foods as demand grows

Demand for bush foods continues to increase.

Bush foods will be the centre of attention in a two-day workshop

'Holy Sh**t!': Man spots two pythons while making a cuppa

Two snakes battle it out for a spot in the roof of Mr Williams' Tintenbar home.

Viral video of snakes brawling could make Ballina councillor rich.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: The Lismore Carboot Markets have been operating every second weekend for decades.

Where to get fantastic local produce and fresh coffee from

Local Partners

A week of threats, fatalities, approvals and Australia Day

IT HAS been a very newsworthy week for the Northern Rivers.

Hat theft deteriorates into murder and massacre

The restored headstone that marks the final resting place of one of Tabulam's first white settlers - Peter Pagan.

He was a young man with a taste of adventure

Ten fantastic things to do this week

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: Pictured getting set for this Saturday's inaugural Ballina Street Food Festival are (from left) Kat Creasey from The Design Collective, general manager of the Cherry Street Sports Club Tere Sheehan, the club's operations manager Brad Benson, club executive chef Jim Coakley and Matt Whalley from The Design Collective.

From food trucks to vikings and from Rapunzel to Frank N Further

Goodbye Cunny, hello Josh

YOUNG: Australian comedian and Youtube star Josh Wade.

Wade is getting rid of the character that made him an online star

Bangalow faces the music this weekend

WORLD-FAMOUS: Didgeridoo player and winner of the 2012 ARIA for best classical album Kulkadunga, William Barton, is part of the line up at the Bangalow Music Festival 2017.

Bangalow Music Festival will offer a number of music events

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $770,000 ...

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

Lot 16 Dingo Lane East, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR