Dembe riding high at state titles

LENNOX Head surfer Dembe Ryan finished runner-up in the under-14 boys final at the NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney.

Dane Henry won the final with a respectable 12.66 two-wave heat total to claim the victory ahead of Ryan by a 1.06 margin.

California Barrett (Banora Point) ensured another state title would return to northern NSW, by taking out the under-14 girls division.

Barrett performed beyond her years in all heats, constantly notching up decent heat totals for critical turns.

She was able to clinch the final win with a 13.03 two-wave heat total ahead of Rosie Smart who finished in the runner-up spot.

Fletcher Kelleher became the sole Sydney champion at the titles, taking out the under-12 boys. Kelleher's deadly backhand repertoire proved to be his advantage over the opposition all event, with the Northern Beaches natural-footer consistently nailing an array of high scores. Kelleher finished the final with an impressive 15.6 two-wave total to get the win over up-and-coming dynamo Jimmi Hill.

Tweed Heads surfer Quincy Symonds capped an excellent campaign, taking out the under-12 girls final.

Symonds hammered a healthy mix of forehand manoeuvres over the duration of the final to post a 13.8 two-wave heat total and get the nod over fellow event standout Shyla Short who finished in the second position.

Competitors in the under-12 and under-14 divisions were vying for a revered NSW Junior Title, with the under-14 division given an allocated amount of positions for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles which will take place in South Australian in November/December.

All qualifiers for the Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles were determined by eight individual regional titles, which took place up and down the NSW coastline earlier in the year.

It was the fourth year the Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles and the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles presented by Ocean and Earth have been split into two different events, with the amendment designed to cater for the growing demand from younger competitor divisions.