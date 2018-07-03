Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DeMarcus Cousins is joining the Golden State Warriors in a shock free-agency move. Picture: Getty Images
DeMarcus Cousins is joining the Golden State Warriors in a shock free-agency move. Picture: Getty Images
Basketball

This move just broke the NBA

3rd Jul 2018 11:10 AM

JUST 24 hours after the basketballing world learned that LeBron James would be joining the LA Lakers, news broke that the entire competition has become meaningless.

ESPN is reporting that DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins, one the best big men in the game is joining the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Everyone else can compete for second place.

Fiesty guard Rajon Rondo is heading to the LA Lakers. Picture: AP
Fiesty guard Rajon Rondo is heading to the LA Lakers. Picture: AP

A day after its bombshell signing of LeBron James, Los Angeles agreed to a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo, ESPN reported on Tuesday (AEST).

The Lakers are jostling their roster, also reportedly renouncing the rights to forward Julius Randle, making him a free agent.

With Rondo as a pass-first point guard without much of a shot, he's a sensible back-up to Lonzo Ball, unless he beats out LaVar Ball's son for the job.

Last year, the 32-year-old Rondo averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists in 65 games with the Pelicans.

Related Items

demarcus cousins golden state warriors julius randle la lakers lebron james lonzo ball nba rajon rondo

Top Stories

    Grim weather outlook for farmers

    premium_icon Grim weather outlook for farmers

    Weather WITH a dry start to winter, rainfall on the Northern Rivers has been below average for the year.

    Baby change room being used to inject drugs

    premium_icon Baby change room being used to inject drugs

    News "It's horrible... it's just getting in a disgusting state”

    PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    News Second largest bridge of Pacific Hwy upgrade build is underway

    Tough new laws now in effect for anti-vax parents

    premium_icon Tough new laws now in effect for anti-vax parents

    News Parents who don't vaccinate their children will lose family payments

    Local Partners