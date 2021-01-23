Demanding new role for passionate swim coach

STROKE COACH: Lismore Workers Swim Team have appointed former team athlete Caitlin Diamond as their new stroke coach, who is pictured here advising Aidan Arnison and McKinley Arnison.

Helping youngsters refine their technique in the pool to improve their skills is the aim of the region’s newest stroke coach.

The Lismore Workers Swim Team this week announced they had appointed Caitlin Diamond as their new stroke coach.

Diamond will help swimmers in the transition and target group squads.

The 24-year-old has a long history following the black line with the club, as she formerly swam in various squads under their banner.

It’s a demanding role, involving four sessions each morning and afternoon for different squads plus Friday evening club sessions, but one she said was “very exciting.”

Diamond said she was enjoying being back at the pool to assist swimmers, especially youngsters, work to minimising their drag through the best body position, developing their water confidence and refining their swimming technique.

About to commence her third year of a social work degree at Southern Cross University, Diamond said she was thrilled to be working with the club’s long-term and renowned swim coach Peter Harvey.

“My position involves working with young kids coming out of the learn to swim programs and make sure they maintain a passion for swimming,” she said.

“I’ll also be helping them improve techniques including diving and tumble turns.”

Diamond said sharing her own love of swimming and encouraging the young athletes to achieve their goals was a key element of the job.

“I hope I get my passion for swimming coming across because it’s such an important life skill,” she said.

“So when the kids are coming into other squad and training I want them love what they do whether they want to have fun and learn what they can and or go to the Olympics.”

Diamond said she had been a keen swimmer since a very young age.

“I have been swimming since I was a baby and Lismore Workers Swim Team was the first club I joined,” she said.

“My siblings also swam and we went to carnivals and I can remember my mum telling me I was so small she used to get worried that on a windy day I would get blown off the starting block.”

Diamond said early starts at the pool were a great way to start her day.

“I love seeing young swimmers develop their confidence,” she said.

“In this country, swimming is a skill everyone should have.”