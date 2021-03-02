Demanding job: SES volunteers learn how to save lives

RESCUE READY: SES members from several units met at Lismore on the weekend to undertake Participate In A Rescue Operation training. L-R rear Donna Lamont – Deputy Unit Commander Casino, Troy McDonald- Deputy Unit Commander Lismore, Karen Rea, Unit Commander Casino, Joe Young, Aron Bruce and Serge Killingbeck Lismore, Daniel, Unit Commander Coraki, Lynda Hawryluk Ballina and Kirsty Casino. L-R fro

RESCUE READY: SES members from several units met at Lismore on the weekend to undertake Participate In A Rescue Operation training. L-R rear Donna Lamont – Deputy Unit Commander Casino, Troy McDonald- Deputy Unit Commander Lismore, Karen Rea, Unit Commander Casino, Joe Young, Aron Bruce and Serge Killingbeck Lismore, Daniel, Unit Commander Coraki, Lynda Hawryluk Ballina and Kirsty Casino. L-R fro

Staying calm while rescuing someone from a cliff fall, car crash or flood is all in day's work for our superheroes in orange.

On Sunday, despite the heat and the humidity, nine volunteers from Northern Rivers State Emergency Service Units were hard at work undertaking their Participate in a Rescue Operation (PIARO) training.

NSW State Emergency Service Northern Senior Group Officer and Acting Unit Commander, Lismore City, Lacy Loloa, said PIARO has been designed to prepare members for the demanding role of rescuer.

"PIARO is a foundation course in which our volunteers undertake to further gain qualifications in road crash rescue, flood rescue, industrial and domestic rescue, and vertical rescue," she said.

"There are so many ways for people to get themselves and others into difficulty.

"Equally, there are just as many ways to remove, release or extricate persons from difficulty and to restore normality."

SES members from Ballina, Casino, Coraki and Lismore undertook Participate In A Rescue Operation training at Lismore Unit on Sunday February 28, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Lismore Deputy Unit Commander Troy McDonald who was conducting some of the practical training said he was impressed with the calibre of the members attending,

"This is the first time we could run the PIARO since COVID-19 came long," he said.

"This is a stepping stone to more and is a core course for our volunteers."

Training for nine SES members from Ballina, Casino, Coraki and Lismore who undertook Participate In A Rescue Operation at Lismore Unit on Sunday February 28, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Members were happy to move into the air-conditioning during a break where long-serving catering officer Raymond De La Porte had their morning tea waiting.

"I've been doing this for more than 20 years," Mr De La Porte said.

"It's my way of contributing the unit."

SES Lismore Unit’s catering supremo Raymond De La Porte (on right) with colleague Kelly Bohn, knows that members need to keep their energy levels up. For over 20 years he has ensured the catering at the unit is tasty, healthy and sustaining. Photo: Alison Paterson

After the practical training members stayed inside for while SES Ballina member Lynda Hawryluk who is also undertaking her training qualification gave a presentation alongside experienced SES Lismore member, Amanda Vidler.

SES Ballina member Lynda Hawryluk presented some of the Participate In A Rescue Operation training at Lismore Unit on Sunday February 28, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Feedback from the participants was very positive.

Casino Deputy Unit Commander Donna Lamont said her unit has four members attending.

"It's been really good training," she said.

Coraki Unit Commander Daniel Clarke said two other members of his unit already possess the qualification

"I'm here to improve my skills and help improve our units capability," he said,

"Amanda Vidler convinced me to go for a Level three rescue and this is required."

Anyone interested in joining the SES can get more info by clicking here.