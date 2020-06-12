Demand for plants leads to revamp for garden centre

ALOE THERE: Lismore Garden Centre in a growth spurt with Emma Barnes and Staff, remodelling their nursery to meet demand.

LISMORE Garden Centre on Union Street has jumped at the first chance to expand the nursery, after demand for their locally grown seedlings and plants skyrocketed.

Staff said the nursery received a facelift every few years, but this year they have gone the whole hog.

GROWTH SPURT: Lismore Garden Centre Co-Owner Emma Barnes remodelling the inside and outside of the nursery.

Staff explained that since starting to open full-time again if they were all going to do it (remodel) then they'd have to 'do it properly'. A full renovation with new benches, new plants, and moving things into bigger spaces.

"We shut last Wednesday and that's when we demolished the whole nursery and decided to revamp it," a staff member said.

The interior building has been remodelled and repainted and the rear yard has had large extensions made outside to create more space, ease of access and naturally, to accommodate more stock to meet demand.

Staff posted on their Facebook page on Saturday the challenge they had set themselves to be open for their customers by the following Tuesday with 'new paint, a new door, new benches, heaps more space and a lot more plants'.

"We'll have more roses coming too," Emma Barnes said.

During lockdown the Lismore Garden Centre operated on limited hours, often selling out of what stock they had. Now that the nursery will be resuming full time hours of operation Mr Manby said it was their only chance to 'do the reno'.

GROWTH SPURT: Staff at the Lismore Garden Centre are remodelling their entire nursery to meet the high demand from customers.

Now with a larger area Ms Barnes said they can expand on the available varieties of locally sourced and grown vegetable seedlings, edible fruit trees, and Australian natives.

The nursery stock an assortment of garden ornaments alongside their live product lines, as well as mulches, fertilisers, gardening tools, and even Bonsai.

"All our seedlings are locally grown from the Northern Rivers. Pretty much the nursery consists of everything being locally grown," Ms Barnes said.

"We'll have lots more Australian natives, more edible fruit trees, vegie seedlings,"

ALOE THERE: Staff with some of the many more varieties of your favourite plants, seedlings, and natives that will be available.

"Lot's more plants coming in, now is the time of year to get ready for spring."

Located at 69 Union Street in South Lismore, the Lismore Garden Centre will be open now from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-2pm weekends.