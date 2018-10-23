‘Crosses the line’: Delta slams wedding news

The reports around Delta getting married next month are getting more confusing by the minute. Picture: Emma McIntyre

DELTA Goodrem has finally responded to rumours she is tying the knot, hitting back at the publication that claimed to have her wedding invite.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Goodrem denied she was getting married anytime soon and slammed New Idea for running the untrue story.

"Hi my friends whilst your (sic) all planning what sounds like a really fun surprise wedding for me, I'm busy making the new record," Goodrem wrote.

"Save some cake from this 3rd fantasy wedding this year we have going … As I have said a million times I will let you all know. I won't leave you all out of that special day, one day."

Sorry Delta fans, she isn’t getting married anytime soon

"Made up false invitations is really crossing the line I believe, but I'm off to jump in the vocal booth again. Look forward to sharing my life through song soon, love and music, Delta xx."

Meanwhile earlier on Tuesday, Copley responded to media reports the pair are getting married after being ambushed by his best mate on live radio.

Conrad Sewell was doing an interview with Nova 969's Fitzy and Wippa when he was asked to get friend Copley on the phone with the radio hosts.

Like all good friends Sewell agreed, but appeared to have second thoughts as Copley's number began ringing.

Delta Goodrem (right) and Matt Copley (left) are rumoured to be getting married next month

"Delta I'm sorry and Matt I'm sorry that they are making me do this - you know I love you," Sewell said.

After Copley answered with a very sleepy-sounding "hello?" Sewell did his best to press the musician for details, prompting this awkward exchange:

Sewell: "Matty, oi they keep asking me about these rumours about whether or not you're getting married."

Copley: … (awkward silence).

Sewell: "Fitzy and Wippa want to know."

Copley: "If we're getting married or not?"

Sewell: "What should I tell them?"

Copley: … (loud sighing and mumbling about sleep).

It was at this point that Fitzy decided to step in, asking Copley directly: "Are you getting married to Delta?"

Conrad Sewell gave Matthew Copley an early wake up call he probably won't forget

After a long pause, Copley answered: "No."

On Monday, New Idea published details of Goodrem's supposed upcoming wedding to the musician, who she met last year on tour.

The magazine claimed the ceremony will be held on Goodrem's birthday, November 9, and will see the singer wear a Lisa Ho dress for a beach ceremony in Hawaii followed by dinner.

New Idea also published a picture of what they say is Goodrem and Copley's save the date invitation for the nuptials.

Somewhat ironically, the invite featured the header: "Shhhhhhhhh!"

Delta Goodrem likes to keep her relationships private these days. Picture: Belinda Rolland

"Keep it quiet … Please join Delta & Matthew for a surprise ceremony," the invite read, listing an address in South Maui, Hawaii. "More details to follow."

After a string of high profile romances, Goodrem is now determined to keep her dating life private.

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," she told InStyle Australia in May.

"I made a (choice) that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' … I've said nothing for three or four years - all I've kept saying is 'I'm single and I'll let you know when I'm in a serious relationship.' And I will."