Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

WATCH: Delivery rider’s shocking bike path move

by Jesse Kuch
29th Oct 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A CYCLIST has shared vision of a food delivery driver riding on the Bicentennial Bikeway in Brisbane's inner-city.

Heath Carney captured the vision on the bikeway opposite the Regatta Hotel in Toowong on Monday afternoon on his way home from work.

 

This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney
This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney

 

"On the ride home this afternoon, there was a food delivery dude riding his motorbike on the Bicentennial Bikeway. I had words," Mr Carney tweeted.

"Our conversation wasn't that nuanced. He told me to f*** off, I kept riding."

Brisbane City Council rules state only bicycles, walkers, skateboards, scooters and rollerbladers can use the city's shared bikepaths.

 

This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney
This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney

 

Electric-powered scooters, skateboards and bikes are also permitted, but must keep to below 25km/h.

More Stories

bikeways caught on camera cyclist dangerous driving delivery driver

Top Stories

    Brief of evidence outstanding in prison murder case

    premium_icon Brief of evidence outstanding in prison murder case

    Crime A BALLINA man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.

    The unusual reason a Lismore bridge will be closed

    premium_icon The unusual reason a Lismore bridge will be closed

    News The bridge will close intermittently over the next couple of days

    WE ASKED: Is it OK to water your lawn during a drought?

    premium_icon WE ASKED: Is it OK to water your lawn during a drought?

    Gardening Do you water your grass when nature has turned off the tap?

    What makes this wine bar one of the best in Australia

    premium_icon What makes this wine bar one of the best in Australia

    Business Slice of wine paradise in our backyard recognised among best