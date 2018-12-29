Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keen fisho Alex Julius found some competition from this croc when on the lookout for barra in the Daly River
Keen fisho Alex Julius found some competition from this croc when on the lookout for barra in the Daly River
Pets & Animals

Delighted croc snapped munching on massive barra

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Dec 2018 5:30 PM

A "VERY Territory" moment has been captured in great photos by a prolific Top End fisho.

Time for lunch. Pictures: Alex Julius
Time for lunch. Pictures: Alex Julius


Alex Julius was motoring with mates down the Daly River when he did a double-take on a croc climbing up the riverbank.

"As we passed we realised it had a barra in its gob. We turned back and it froze, allowing me to get some pictures," Mr Julius, a long-time NT News fishing columnist, said.

Mr Julius estimated the croc to be about 3m long and the barra about 65cm.

After stopping for a photo the croc scrambled up the mudbank and into the bush.

Don’t mind me a bit of sushi
Don’t mind me a bit of sushi

Mr Julius said the barramundi was still alive and the crocodile had no intention of letting it go.

"I don't know how long it was between meals but it was certainly intent on dining on this one," he said.

"It would've been waiting on the edge of the riverbank with its nostril poking out, hoping for something to swim towards it. The barra got ambushed.

Bugger off ... get your own
Bugger off ... get your own


"That's the beauty of being in our big rivers. You get to occasionally see something extraordinary, nature at work."

More Stories

barramundi catch crocodile editors picks fish

Top Stories

    Soul sisters will see you around for Bluesfest

    premium_icon Soul sisters will see you around for Bluesfest

    Music THE American trio brings new music to the Byron Bay 2019 event.

    40-year-old lady rescued after falling from horse

    premium_icon 40-year-old lady rescued after falling from horse

    News Tourist treated for neck and chest injuries

    Matt McHugh shares his Beautiful World

    premium_icon Matt McHugh shares his Beautiful World

    Music The Beautiful Girls bring their new music to the Northern Rivers

    MISTAKEN OUTRAGE: $5 toilet fee a misunderstanding

    premium_icon MISTAKEN OUTRAGE: $5 toilet fee a misunderstanding

    Business Residents exploded over the thought of a toilet key charge

    Local Partners