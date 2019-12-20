Delicious treats on the menu at Lismore’s new cafe

NEW BUSINESS: The Pickled Herd co-owner Cassandre Richards said they focus on good local produce. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

HAVE you ever tried a savoury waffle? Or a rosewater pavlova?

These are the kind of unique and extremely delicious offerings available at Lismore's newest arcade cafe, The Pickled Herd.

The cafe, located in the arcade off Woodlark Street in Lismore, was created by Cassandre and Kate Richards, who said they wanted to create something special for Lismore.

Cassandre said the couple have both had extensive experience in the hospitality industry, with Cassandre having worked front of house in restaurants for many years, while her wife Kate has been a long-time chef.

"We decided to leave our other jobs because they just weren't fulfilling," Cassandre said.

"We go to the markets all the time, and when we were thinking of creating a cafe, we wanted to create something based entirely on local market produce."

Cassandre said, as regular market-goers, the couple had created a number of relationships with local growers, something which had come in handy when they created the business.

"I brought all of those connections with us," she said.

"And even still I know there are heaps of little businesses we don't know about."

She said nearly all ingredients used in their menu are locally sourced, with meat and smallgoods coming from a local butcher.

Cassandre said as well as being locally produced, everything they sell is handmade, including the spices and sauces used in their cold drinks, such as lemon spritzers or strawberry frappés.

"I love food and it does taste better when its from local products," she said.

"When people are paying money for food, we want to make sure it is the highest possible quality."

Cassandre said some of the cafe's specialties include their savoury waffles, including a cauliflower waffle and their vegan grazing platters.

She said as well as using only locally produced ingredients, she said they have also started to bring back a barter system, with coffee and baked goods in exchange for people's excess produce.

"We're looking for lemons at the moment," she said.

Cassandre said as well as being a cafe, they also offer catering.

The Pickled Herd is located at 98 Woodlark St, Lismore and is open Mondays 8am-3pm, Tuesdays-Fridays 8am-4pm and Saturdays 8am-1pm.

She said the cafe is open every day during the Christmas period except for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.