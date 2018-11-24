Menu
GROOVERS: Somerville and Wilson, aka Craig Wilson and Richard Somerville.
Music

Delicious party is back this December

Javier Encalada
by
24th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
FROU Frou Productions presents another edition of Delicious, the traditional Christmas soiree that gets Lismore groovers dancing.

Lock in Saturday, December 8, for the return of Delicious to the Lismore City Bowlo.

The DJing duo of Richard Somerville and Craig Wilson, aka Lismore's Somerville & Wilson, have been releasing some serious productions over the last seven years, with releases on international labels such as tici taci, ISM, Hell Yeah Recordings, DWDK, Music for Dreams, Cr2, Nein, Paper Records, Needwant, Sub:Sonic and Rare Wiri.

Their latest 12" vinyl release was Yantar EP, released on Italian label Hell Yeah Recordings.

Doors open 9pm, and goes till 2am. Entry is $15.

delicious northern rivers entretainment somerville and wilson whatson yantar
Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners