Delicious ninth birthday promises a great party

A DELICIOUS party is coming back to the Lismore City Bowlo.

And yes, as it's June, that means only one thing - it's their annual birthday soiree.

It's time to put on your dancing disco boots and help celebrate nine years of putting on a fine soiree for you.

To help celebrate Delicious' birthday, organisers Frou Frou Productions have confirmed guest DJ Jimmy D.

With nearly 20 years experience under his belt, Jimmy D has a CV that most would DJs would be envious of.

Jimmy D cut his teeth in some of the most revered clubs in Sydney in the late 1990s, including long standing residencies at both Cocomangas in Byron Bay and at Elsewhere on the Gold Coast, where he was musical director for their Sunday night Sunday Royale.

Jimmy D is a true technician of sounds, and reads the floor like few can.

Joining Jimmy D on the decks will be Frou Frou resident Craig Wilson, also known as DJ 1iSAMURAi.

Bringing out the Delicious dancefloor flavours for nine years, 1iSAMURAi will be dishing out music genres, from Nu Disco to House and Techno.

His sets will be full of fresh promos from around the globe, and of course some old faves are always thrown in for maximum dancing pleasure.