'DELICIOUS': New coffee shop hits the spot

Mercato on Byron has welcomed a new coffee shop. Chevanon Photography

BYRON Bay is welcoming another coffee shop to satisfy your caffeine and fresh drink needs.

Raw Expresso Bar is the latest business to open at Mercato on Byron, a precinct of retail, dining and entertainment.

Store manager and owner Kori Ozakman said Raw Expresso Bar was "not your average coffee outlet”.

"Our mouth-watering array of smoothies, juices and delicious food options are certain to be a crowd pleaser.”

Raw Expresso Bar may be brand new, but Kori said it has a foundation of experienced staff and management.

Kori has 15 years' experience in hospitality and making quality coffee.

"I've worked in the industry for many years, across some highly competitive retail environments within the Gold Coast and Melbourne.

"We're getting our coffee straight from a local coffee supplier - I love my coffee and I can say from personal experience that this coffee is superior in taste, aroma and crema!”

"While we do love coffee, that's not our only passion.

"We noticed there's not a great selection of juice or smoothies available in this end of town, so we look forward to filling that gap at Mercato on Byron. We're right at the front of the precinct, so it's the perfect place to grab a drink, sandwich or quick takeaway meal,” he said.

Raw Expresso Bar is located opposite LiveLife Pharmacy and is opening week commencing August 5.

Raw Expresso Bar will be open 6am to 4pm daily.