Black spot intersection to get $2m roundabout

Work on the new roundabout at the intersection of Ross Lane and the Coast Road has begun.

Work on the new roundabout at the intersection of Ross Lane and the Coast Road has begun. Paul Crozier

CONSTRUCTION of a new $2 million roundabout at the intersection of Ross Lane and Byron Bay Road is under-way.

The Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) identified this intersection as a black spot under their safer roads initiative.

Ballina Shire Council staff began work on the major upgrade last month, due to the high volumes of traffic that use the intersection.

Proposed roundabout for the Ross Lane and Coast Road intersection. Ballina Shire Council

Construction Coordinator Paul Crozier said work on storm water drains, initial kerbs and gutters has already been completed.

"As of Sunday night we profiled off the existing asphalt surface and we're just about to start running material in to build up new levels for the round about," Mr Crozier said.

Majority of the works are being completed during the night to limit the impact on commuters and to increase safety for council workers.

"At this stage we have subcontractors working on our utilities, like Telstra and electrical contractors, so there will be some elements that will have to be conducted during the day but we are trying to keep as much of the work at night to limit the impact on commuters," Mr Crozier.

Motorists should expect some delays when using the roads in the next few weeks, as reduced speed limits are in place.

"You'll find the speed zones have been reduced to 40km an hour, (but) there is no plan for detours or closures of this segment of road," Mr Crozier said.

Ballina Shire Council thanks residents in advance for their patience during the works and apologises for any inconvenience.

These works are necessary to make this arterial road and intersection safer for the community.

"We just thank the community in advance for their patience during the construction process."

"I'm sure anyone who has driven along Ross Lane and tried to turn right at that intersection will appreciate the trickiness of it."

"I think they will appreciate the end product and the safety that will result from the project."

Works are expected to be completed towards the end of April.

"(We're) looking to have the work done before ANZAC Day public holiday."