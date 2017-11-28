Menu
Delays, night work, closures: Work continues on highway

Work on the Evans Head-Woodburn Road for the Pacific Highway bypass.
NIGHT work and changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway will continue as part of work to build the new service road between Woodburn and Broadwater.

There will be asphalting work on the service road, south of Broadwater, during this week.

At times, each of the north and southbound lanes of the highway will be closed with a contraflow in place.

As part of work to start building a new Coolgardie Rd interchange there will be night work at Pimlico.

Work will involve removing the existing centre median wire rope and existing road surface, asphalting and line marking along a section of the Pacific Highway south of Coolgardie Rd.

There will be lane closures and traffic control operating between 6pm and 7am on both southbound and northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway intermittently during this work.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.

Topics:  broadwater pacific highway pacific highway upgrade roads and maritime services woodburn

Lismore Northern Star
