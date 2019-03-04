Delays, lane closures for Pacific Highway upgrade works

THERE will be some changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway this week as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From today (Monday), there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn to remove and install traffic barriers and carry out line marking.

Motorists can expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway at New Italy for vegetation removal.

Northbound motorists can expect a reduced speed limit and short stoppages at times.

From Tuesday, there will be three nights of asphalting work on the Pacific Highway between Iluka Road and Banana Road at Mororo. Motorists can expect lane closures, reduced speed limit and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Motorists can expect short stoppages, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater between Wednesday and Friday for guardrail installation and concrete pours.

This is part of work to build the new bridge over the Richmond River.

On Friday, there will be one day of line marking work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie. Motorists can expect a short stoppages at times, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control.

Pre-cast concrete bridge pieces will continue to be transported on the Pacific Highway from the Harwood bridge construction site to Watsons Road and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn.

The oversize and over mass deliveries will be carried out up to four days a week and up to four times a day, for six weeks.

Motorists may experience minor delays and are advised to be patient and take caution when sharing the road with oversize and over mass loads.

Police will escort the deliveries and motorists should follow their direction.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, traffic will be permanently moved onto a new section of road on Whites Road, New Italy near the intersection of the Pacific Highway, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect a lane closure, reduced speed limit and traffic control from Monday on Tuckombil Road, Woodburn while earthwork is carried out.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.